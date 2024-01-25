'Proud to be Australian': Family of seven among new Launceston citizens

Nine years after he first arrived in Launceston, Dr Imran Anjum is finally an Australian.
"I think this is one of the most memorable days in my life," Dr Anjum said.
"I'm proud to have reached this moment when I'm able to call myself a proud Australian."
Dr Anjum, his wife Shahida and their five children were among 88 conferees who received Australian citizenship at the Tramsheds on Wednesday.
After pledging their allegiance to their new homeland, families and individuals from 26 different countries received citizenship certificates.
The Anjums celebrated the occasion with a family breakfast, a road trip and a dinner with friends.
"It's one of the happiest moments of our lives," said Dr Anjum, who completed his PHD in education at UTAS.
"The most important things for me are the liberty, the culture, the people and the welcome we received in these nine years.
"We came here in 2014, I came for my PhD, and during this process I met amazing people and made wonderful friendships.
"We've travelled every inch of [Tasmania] and loved every nook and corner, and I can day the same for my family."
The Anjums' youngest son Hussain, now 10, was just nine months old when the family first arrived from Pakistan.
The four youngest children have attended Invermay Primary School - "that was a such a beautiful school" - while eldest daughter Aroma started out in grade 7 at Brooks High School.
She has since graduated from Launceston College and is in her second year of an architecture degree at Melbourne University.
The 21-year-old said finally becoming an Australian citizen was "unbelievable".
"Attending university as an international student is a very harrowing experience - it was very hard for me to get in and go through the process," she said.
"Being an Australian citizen solves a lot of experiences and problems for international students and foreign citizens.
"I'm very grateful to be here and partake in the ceremony."
Dr Anjum, whose wife Shahihda is also working through an education PhD with UTAS, reflected that the journey to Australian citizenship had been long, but worth it.
"Like for anybody, it's a difficult process because you have to dislodge not only yourself but your entire family," he said.
"You have to work on so many avenues and it involves so many decisions, kids, education, their friendships.
"But as they say, all is well that ends well, and it has ended beautifully. But it's actually the beginning, I would say."
Wednesday's ceremony welcomed new citizens from every corner of the world - Pakistan, India, Ethiopia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, the Philippines, Nepal, Bhutan, Malaysia, Eritrea, Taiwan, Singapore, USA, Hong Kong, Chile, China, New Zealand, Colombia, Denmark, Vietnam, Estonia, Afghanistan, Mexico, Sudan and Austria.
City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said he was thrilled to welcome so many new citizens to the North.
"We live in the best country in the world, and our newest Australians will contribute to the rich and diverse future-focused culture that makes Launceston the best city in the world," he said.
