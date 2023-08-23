Invermay Primary are in for a crazy couple of weeks, but all for a good cause.
The school wanted to celebrate book week differently from the usual dress to a theme style on alternate years, so they have created a crazy hair day supporting various events.
These events include home reading, an all-school class project of making giant sea horse mobiles using the parameters of read, grow and inspire to show us the things they love. With the younger classes, reading is the priority, finishing with inspiration in the older classes.
The charity the school has chosen to support this year is the story dogs program.
Story Dogs supports over three thousand children across Australia to develop their reading skills using a volunteer dog as their audience, creating a non-judgmental and friendly environment for the children.
The charity the school has chosen to support this year is the story dogs program.
Story Dogs supports over three thousand children across Australia to develop their reading skills using a volunteer dog as their audience, creating a non-judgmental and friendly environment for the children.
A happy snapper for over thirty years, specialising in travel/street photography, studio and candid portraiture, sport, wildlife, landscape, sales and training, this is my first time with a news paper, but I have worked in schools, camera stores and under my own steam for many years. The news paper is a rare space I can use all my skills.
A happy snapper for over thirty years, specialising in travel/street photography, studio and candid portraiture, sport, wildlife, landscape, sales and training, this is my first time with a news paper, but I have worked in schools, camera stores and under my own steam for many years. The news paper is a rare space I can use all my skills.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.