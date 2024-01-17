What's on: Things to do across Northern Tasmania this weekend and next

till March 2024
A new, rare collection of works from Salvador Dali has come to Launceston and the exhibition is one not to be missed.
Held at Launceston gallery dAda mUse, which hosts the largest collection of Dali's works on paper, the new exhibition portrays Dali's response to Francisco Goya's Los Caprichos.
Museum owner Brendan Vote said the new works offered an "opportunity to connect with our history."
"Art offers an ability to connect with the lessons from history and with each other," Dr Vote said.
In the museum, visitors can expect to see a taster of the collection on the lower floor while more rare pieces, including watercolours by Dali, can be found on the second level.
Dr Vote said it was a great opportunity for audiences to see how Dali interpreted a different era of society.
The collection will be on display until March at dAda mUse on Cimitiere Street.
January 19 & 20
Performed by the imaginative mind of clown, tinkerer, inventor and comedian Jens Altheimer, the Princess Theatre performance of Whalebone will inspire lovers of stories, surprises and wonders.
Set within a place called the 'Depository', Whalebone follows a solitary worker as he tries to safeguard human stories, memories and emotions in a data-driven world where AI and machines are going rogue, and making more and more decisions for us.
Featuring dazzling video and computer animations, flying objects and a pinch of circus, this richly visual theatrical experience takes kids and adults alike on a roller-coaster ride filled with eccentric contraptions, strange machinery and clunky inventions, including the world's first half-human juggling machine.
Tickets and more information can be found at the Theatre North website.
January 20
Fair delegate, you have been cordially invited to the premier mustard event of the year - well, actually this is a comedy show.
Hosted by self proclaimed Australian Mustard Federation chairman Dion Dijon, this live entertainment event at Du Cane Brewery is condiment and hilarity-heavy.
January 26-28
A local theatre company will stage an "Aussie twist on Peter Pan" for their newest show coming to the Earl Arts Centre this month.
Star Rae Productions will stage the Tasmanian premiere of the family musical Billy Can on January 26 at the Earl Arts Centre, a pantomime show written by Queensland writer and composer John Wikman.
Star Rae Productions' Billy Can arrives at the Earl Arts Centre on January 26 and runs until January 28.
More information and tickets can be found at the Theatre North website.
January 30
Ever wondered what impact your farm management has on your farm environment? Know for sure by learning how to monitor it.
The hands-on day will build your knowledge and skills on how to monitor where your land is now, and what action can be taken to rapidly build the landscape function of your paddocks.
Tuesday 30 January, 10am - 3pm at "Barega", 507 Nile Rd, Evandale
No cost but please BYO lunch and water bottle.
More information and bookings at www.regenagtas.org.au
February 3
Friends of the Library Launceston host free live music performances under the banner of 'Live at the Library' on the first and third Saturdays of each month at the Launceston Library, Civic Square from 10.30 am for an hour or so.
The next performers will be AnchorSpike Mason (saxophone) and Ade Ishs (keyboard) playing their way through some classic Jazz tunes, and a few of their original tunes.
Come along and enjoy free live music and support local talent.
February 2-4
Festivale is Tasmania's premium summer event, a three day celebration designed to showcase Tasmanian food, beverages and entertainment.
Staged in Launceston's iconic City Park, the ambiance of this outdoor event is unique.
Held annually, Festivale attracts around 30,000 patrons and takes place on the first weekend of February.
Originally established in 1988 as a multi-cultural street party, it has evolved into an iconic Tasmanian event, drawing people together to celebrate what Tasmania has to offer the world.
Festivale presents the best of Tasmania's produce, cool climate wines, beers, spirits and exceptional entertainment.
Festivale 2024 will run from February 2 to 4 in Launceston City Park, with full program details and tickets available at the event website.
From February 21
Arthur Miller's Pulitzer Prize-winning Death of a Salesman - perhaps the greatest play to come out of the 20th century - is an almost perfect production for any theatre company.
Being staged by DARE Collective, Launceston's newest theatre company, Miller's 1949 classic of modern American drama is a searing portrait of the physical, emotional, and psychological costs of the American Dream.
DARE blends cinema and stage in an "adaptation that highlights the ingrained idea of fantasy and the deep-rooted fear of failure".
