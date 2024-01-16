The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Rare collection of Salvador Dali works a 'snapshot in time'

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated January 17 2024 - 8:31am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
dAda mUse owner Brendan Vote with the new collection at the musuem. Pictures Rod Thompson
dAda mUse owner Brendan Vote with the new collection at the musuem. Pictures Rod Thompson

A new, rare collection of works from Salvador Dali has come to Launceston and the exhibition is one not to be missed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.