Rare collection of Salvador Dali works a 'snapshot in time'

A new, rare collection of works from Salvador Dali has come to Launceston and the exhibition is one not to be missed.
Held at Launceston gallery dAda mUse, which hosts the largest collection of Dali's works on paper, the new exhibition portrays Dali's response to Francisco Goya's Los Caprichos.
Goya's etching suite was made in 1797 to 1798 before being published in book form in 1799.
Following the themes of Goya's artworks, Dali added his own surrealist symbology to Goya's prints and created the suite of works in 1977 and 1978.
Museum owner Brendan Vote said the new works offered an "opportunity to connect with our history."
"Art offers an ability to connect with the lessons from history and with each other," Dr Vote said.
"That's really what dAda mUse was established for, I was keen to give people the ability to access art without the cost being a barrier."
He said Goya's art was a "snapshot in time."
"And yet many of the things that he was making a commentary on still apply today," Dr Vote said.
In the museum, visitors can expect to see a taster of the collection on the lower floor while more rare pieces, including watercolours by Dali, can be found on the second level.
Dr Vote said it was a great opportunity for audiences to see how Dali interpreted a different era of society.
The collection will be on display until March at dAda mUse on Cimitiere Street.
