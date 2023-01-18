Cinderella with a twist is heading to Launceston's Earl Arts Centre.
Star Rae Productions, a new theatre production company, is proud to announce its first musical pantomime show, Cinderella.
Director Racheal Leigh said this would be a "very different version" of the classic story but with some more "adult flavour."
"Even though it's a family show and it's suitable for all ages, there are some jokes in there that will go over the kids' heads," she said.
Ms Leigh said there will be "a little bit of a twist" to the story, including another story on the side to follow.
"We have a very mixed range of experiences in the cast as well and we're bringing all these people from different experiences together and creating something that's different and unique, a little bit corny and funny," she said.
The original music was written by Sally Daly, who has written a number of children's shows.
Ms Leigh said her favourite scene was the ball, where the prince and main character met.
"The duet between the prince and Cinderella is beautiful," she said.
Tickets for Cinderella - A Musical Pantomime are available now and are $35 each and can be booked via the Theatre North website or calling 03 6331 0052.
The show previews on Thursday, January 19 at 7pm, with performances on Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 11am and 5pm and Sunday at 11am and 3pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.