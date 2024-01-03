The Grape Escape: Discover Northern Tasmania's wine trails

With rich farmlands, dedicated makers, and quiet country roads, Northern Tasmania offers some of the state's most enjoyable vineyard attractions.
From the Tamar Valley to Pipers River in the north, through Launceston to Relbia in the south, there are numerous vineyards all within easy driving distance of each other.
The Tamar Valley, famous for it's cool climate wine, offers magnificent vineyards with superb views and gourmet experiences.
Many award winning and internationally recognised wines and cellar doors are all waiting for your visit, with many of the makers happy to personally greet you and spend time talking about their craft as you taste their products.
The Tasmanian Tamar Valley Wine Trail, has more than 30 vineyards, all ready for your indulgence, and to show you their own style of uniqueness.
On the eastern side of the Tamar River you will find the vineyards of Apogee, Bay of Fires, Brook Eden wines, Clover Hill, Delamere Vineyard, Dalrymple Vineyard, Jansz Tasmania Wine Room & Interpretive Centre, Pipers River, and Sinapius Vineyard.
On the Western side of the Tamar River, is Cabbage Tree Hill, Clover Hill, Evenfall, Glendale Estate, Grey Sands, Holm Oak Vineyard, Iron Pot Bay Vineyard, Loira Vines, Marion's Vineyard, Moore's Hill, Small Wonder, Stoney Rise/Holyman, Swinging Gate Vineyard, Tamar Ridge, Westella Vineyard and Winter Brook Vineyard, Velo.
South of Launceston at Relbia, there is Sen, Bundaleera and the internationally famous Josef Chromy Wines cellar door and restaurant.
There are a few vineyards around Northern Tasmania, that don't have cellar doors and only produce the wines.
Town: Sidmouth
Opening hours: 10am-5pm Monday to Saturday, and 12pm-5pm Sunday.
Doug and Corrie Cox and their dog, Nellie purchased the property in 2014, and they also offer private geodesic domes, onsite for that glamping in a vineyard experience.
Town: Lebrina.
Opening hours: 11am-4.30pm Wednesday to Sunday. Bookings are Required
Clover Hill was founded in 1986, a 66-hectare property on the site of a former dairy farm in the North-East township of Lebrina.
Their sole purpose is to produce premium, world-renowned sparkling wines.
Town: Rowella
Opening hours: 10am - 3pm Monday to Friday.
Winemaker Rebecca Duffy and her husband Tim Duffy, a viticulturist, launched their family-owned wine brand in 2006, on the Tamar River.
Pinot d'Pig is an added attraction, He wanders around, but he loves apples. You can also take in Tasmania's first Sensory Garden, which is a diverse selection of plants to embody the aroma, taste and texture of the distinctive wine varietals.
