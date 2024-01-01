Here are 5 of the best northern Tasmanian cellar doors to visit this summer

It's no secret that the Apple Isle is renowned for its rich and unique cool-climate wine.
But did you know many of Tasmania's best wineries are just a short drive away?
Here's a sampling of some of the best wineries northern Tasmania has to offer.
Address: 4232 Bridport Road, Pipers Brook TAS, Australia
Sinapius (pronounced Sin-ay-pee-us) is a boutique winery located in the heart of the Pipers Brook wine region in North-East Tasmania.
In 2005, Vaughn Dell and his wife, Linda Morice, both Tasmanian-born, purchased the former Golders Vineyard, which was planted in 1994.
Tragically, Vaughn died suddenly in his sleep just days after celebrating his 39th birthday in May 2020.
But Vaughn's legacy lives on through the exceptionally high quality and high demand wines that reflect the site, the soils, and each season.
Sinapius' vineyard is planted at a high density of multiple clones of Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Gamay, Gruner Veltliner, Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris, Riesling, and Gewrztraminer.
A trip to the cellar door will highlight how Sinapius does things a little differently.
Made with a minimalist approach: natural ferments, basket pressing, extended lees aging, and minimal fining and filtration, Sinapius does not compromise on quality.
Address: 40 Baxters Rd, Pipers River TAS 7252
Opening hours: Thursday - Monday 10am - 5pm
Just a 45-minute drive from Launceston, House of Arras is a must for sparkling wine lovers who want to enjoy a long and bubbly afternoon.
Known for its delightful drops, House of Arras is Australia's most awarded sparkling wine, with 110 trophies and over 290 gold medals received across the domestic and international wine show circuits.
With a range of tasting experiences and informative appointments available ranging from 40 minutes to two hours, sit back with a glass and sample the superb award-winning wines in elegant and tranquil surroundings.
Address: 2 Upper McEwans Rd, Legana TAS 7277
Opening hours: Monday - Sunday 10am - 4pm
Just a few minutes drive out of Launceston at Legana, the estate formerly Elsmlie Winery has undergone a major transformation.
A new joint venture between highly acclaimed wineries Bellebonne and Evenfall, the cellar door and restaurant reflect the elegance and sophistication synonymous with the wines on offer.
Bellebonne winemaker Natalie Fryar, dubbed "Australia's Sparkling Queen," is recognised for her exquisite sparkling wine and consistently makes some of the best sparkling Rosé in Australia.
Rounding out the impressive wines on offer are bottlings from neighbours, friends, and family, Utzinger, Wellington & Wolfe, and Ossa Wines.
Address: 657 Auburn Rd, Kayena TAS 7270
Opening hours: Monday - Sunday 10am - 5pm
The magnificent views, luxurious outdoor dining space, and outstanding wines make Tamar Ridge an unforgettable winery experience.
Overlooking Kanamaluka / River Tamar, Tamar Ridge has balanced the art of winemaking with the nuance of science to create elegant and exciting Pinot Noir wines.
Taste your way through a flight of premium wine with the option to add on a shared cheese plate for two.
Address: 103 Glendale Rd, Sidmouth TAS 7270
Opening hours: Monday - Saturday 10am - 5pm, Sunday 12pm - 5pm
No winery is a better example of the expression, "you can't judge a book by its cover".
Though it may be set in a rustic building, the wines at Swinging Gate Vineyard are top-notch and reasonably priced, and the setting is quite charming.
Only a 30-minute drive from Launceston, this quirky cellar door will keep you coming back time and again to experience true Tasmanian hospitality as well as try their creative and delicious wines.
Swinging Gate is also home to a glamourous alternative to camping - Domescapes Glamping - where you can appreciate the peace and panoramic views by waking up among the vines.
