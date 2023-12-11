Early candidate call-up not 'presumptuous', coalition not an option: Labor

Labor says it is prepared for an early election, and is targeting a clear majority despite the Jacqui Lambie Network throwing candidates into the mix.
The next state election is yet to be called, but is scheduled for 2025.
Speaking at an event to formally launch the party's current crop of candidates on December 10, Tasmanian Labor leader Rebecca White said releasing a list of candidates so far in advance was not "presumptuous".
"No one knows when the next election will be," Ms White said.
"This is a government that's lurched from crisis to crisis, and just a short while ago was talking about calling an election on themselves after the Attorney General resigned.
"I think we all have to be prepared for an election at any point in time."
Ms White said when the election was called Labor would focus its campaign - and any future government policies - on the cost of living, health and housing crises.
The House of Assembly is due an overhaul at the next election, with the number of seats increasing from 25 to 35.
This means seven seats are up for grabs in each electorate, and so far 30 candidates have been named by Labor.
Ms White said the party would contest every available seat with more candidates to be announced in due course.
The Jacqui Lambie Network named three candidates to contest the Labor leader's seat of Lyons over the weekend.
Leader Jacqui Lambie said her party was aiming to hold the balance of power in the Tasmanian Parliament after the next election.
Polling conducted by research company EMRS in November showed support for Labor dropping to 29 per cent and support for the government increasing slightly to 39 per cent.
Support for candidates not belonging to the Liberal, Labor or Tasmanian Greens parties increased to 19 per cent.
Ms White said she was not considering a the prospect of a coalition, with her party targeting a clear majority.
"I'm not going to preempt what might happen after the next election because my focus is solely on winning," she said.
"My focus is on supporting every single one of the candidates who are standing here with me today, and the others across the state, to make sure that we can win the seats needed to form government in our own right."
