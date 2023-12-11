The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Early candidate call-up not 'presumptuous', coalition not an option: Labor

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
December 11 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor leader Rebecca White says announcing candidates before the next election has been called is not 'presumptuous'. File picture
Labor leader Rebecca White says announcing candidates before the next election has been called is not 'presumptuous'. File picture

Labor says it is prepared for an early election, and is targeting a clear majority despite the Jacqui Lambie Network throwing candidates into the mix.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.