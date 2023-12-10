Jacqui Lambie Network announces candidates for Lyons ahead of next state election

The Jacqui Lambie Network (JLN) launched three candidates for Lyons on Sunday, ahead of the next state election.
The election has not been called, but is due in 2025.
The candidates put forward are Troy Pfitzner, Andrew Jenner and Lesley Pyecroft.
Ms Lambie said she was excited to introduce Tasmania to her Lyons state team.
"We've watched the Liberal Party disintegrate in slow motion at a time when the cost of living is spiralling out of control, our health system is overloaded and our schools and TAFEs desperately need a shot in the arm," Ms Lambie said.
"I've decided to run candidates in the state election to take the balance of power in state parliament.
Mr Pfitzner is based in Brighton and ran for the JLN in Lyons at the previous federal election.
He runs a small business, Little Green Trucks, which organises tip runs, retail deliveries, and small house moves.
He said he relies on the business to support his family.
"The last couple of years have been a real struggle for us, I'm not going to lie," Mr Pfitzner said.
"I'm not at all convinced that our state MPs really understand how tough it is for Tasmanians right now.
"I want to bring the voice of small business and ordinary people into our state parliament; it's pretty clear that voice doesn't exist at the moment."
Ms Pyecroft, a Longford resident, spent 23 years in the Australian Army as a soldier and nursing officer and currently works as a school nurse, while doing casual nursing shifts at the LGH emergency department.
She said she had first hand experience of the struggling Tasmanian health system.
"Our health system needs help, there's no question about that," she said.
"The problem isn't the people who work in it, the problem is that there aren't enough of us and the resources we're provided are so limited.
"In Lyons we have a lot of people who provide us with produce from the agricultural sector, especially in rural and remote areas of Lyons...they are a cornerstone of what makes Tasmania so special."
Mr Jenner served as a magistrate in the UK for 25 years, and as a lead member of one of the biggest councils in the south of England - The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.
"When I look at how much the State Government has been spending on consultants for its major projects and how much secrecy they have around that spending, it makes me think they don't know what they're doing and they're scared that Tasmanians are going to work that out," Mr Jenner said.
"I want to get in there so I can cast a forensic eye over their projects; we desperately need results on the ground in Lyons, not cover ups.
"If you've made a mistake, own it and admit it, then get on with doing your job."
Ms Lambie said all candidates were "accomplished members of the community in their own right."
"I'm proud to be standing beside them announcing their candidacy for Lyons," she said.
