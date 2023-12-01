Labor drops list of candidates for next state election

Tasmanian Labor has released its list of candidates for the next state election, but will only run seven candidates in one electorate at present - the same electorate where former party leader David O'Byrne holds a seat.
The list was released hours after the national executive, responsive for pre-selecting candidates for the next election, rejected a bid by Mr O'Byrne to run for Labor.
There are five members in each of the five state electorates at the moment, but legislation passed in parliament last year means that the House of Assembly will be expanded to 35 members after the next state election which is due in 2025.
Labor has been gearing up for an election much sooner and speculation is gathering that one could be held in the first half of next year should Premier Jeremy Rockliff not want to continue to have the Liberals govern in minority.
Each of Labor's lower house incumbents have been pre-selected, except for Mr O'Byrne who was ousted from the parliamentary Labor Party and exiled to the crossbench in 2021.
There will be six Labor candidates running for a seat in Bass, Lyons and Clark.
Five candidates will run in Braddon and seven in Franklin.
Among the familiar names are Chris Lynch who run in the 2022 federal election for Braddon, Labor state secretary Stuart Benson, current upper house member Josh Willie, union organisers Adrian Hinds, Australian Education Union TasTAFE representative Simon Bailey and former Legislative Council candidate Toby Thorpe.
Labor leader Rebecca White said the 30 candidates came from a variety of backgrounds and each held a passion to serve their communities.
"This team is ready to stand up for their local communities and help Labor form government at the next election so we can get to work on the right priorities for Tasmania," she said.
BASS: Roshan Dhingra, Janie Finlay, Will Gordon, Dr Jenny Hewson, Adrian Hinds, Michelle O'Byrne
BRADDON: Shane Broad, Anita Dow, Samantha (Sam) Facey, Adrian Luke, Chris Lynch
CLARK: Stuart Benson, Simon Davis, Ella Haddad, Rebecca Prince, Susan Wallace. Josh Willie.
FRANKLIN: Ebony Altimira, Simon Bailey, Megan Brown, Kaspar Deane, Philip Pregnell, Toby Thorpe, Dean Winter
LYONS: Jen Butler, Ben Dudman, Casey Farrell, Carole McQueeney, Michelle Dracoulis, Rebecca White
