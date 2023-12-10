New specialist social housing to give residents dignity and choice

A recently completed housing development is set to support community members living with a disability in Launceston.
The purpose-built social housing unit at West Launceston is the second of four Special Intensive Support Units (SISU) to be built across the state, with additional projects to be constructed in Devonport, Kingston, and Newtown.
Disability Services Minister Jo Palmer said the unit would provide a home for two NDIS participants with high support needs, as well as their support staff.
"The SISU layout is a two-bedroom group-style home that provides separation of the two living quarters. A common overview area will house support staff," Mrs Palmer said.
"The units have been built with residents' requirements in mind, to allow them to receive the level of care and support they need and deserve while having a sense of independent living."
Mrs Palmer said it was important to provide equitable, inclusive, and accessible accommodation for all Tasmanians.
"We want housing stock that is fully accessible and that any Tasmanian can come in, be safe, be secure, and have a place they can call home," she said.
"I can't wait to see the new residents take ownership of their own special place, and I wish them all the very best in their new home."
Choice Support Tasmania operations manager Crystal Walker said she was excited for their NDIS participant to have a new home.
"We feel it'll give him more independence, more safety, and also give our staff a lot more safety and be able to help him grow and live as much of an independent life as possible," she said.
"This will make a big difference in his life and even the community where he lives."
Shane Mann & Associates architect Shane Mann said the unit was a modern facility where the staff and carers could monitor the residents in a safe environment.
"It's been specially designed to house clients with special needs, and it's been built to a very robust construction," Mr Mann said.
"There are open-plan dining, living, and kitchen areas; accessible bathroom design; a separate and secure cooking zone with glazed polycarbonate door; and landscaping for tenants to enjoy outdoor space.
"And it's got a central carers area, so they've got oversight to the two units on either side to provide the best safe environment for the residents here."
The Disability Royal Commission final report recommended the gradual phasing out of 'group homes' as well as increasing the supply of accessible and adaptive housing for people with disability.
Ms Palmer said each NDIS participant would have a private bedroom and bathroom for semi-independent living.
"If you take a look at the design of this home, it's really two very separate units. And then right down the centre, we had that area for our carers," she said.
