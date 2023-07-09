The shortage of wheelchair-accessible taxis across the state is costing the independence of Tasmanians with disability, advocates say.
Launceston disability advocate Jane Wardlaw said the situation was reaching a "crisis point", especially in the North-West of the state, where there are currently no wheelchair-accessible taxis in service in Burnie.
In response to concerns from the community, the state government has developed new rules to ensure wheelchair taxi bookings are prioritised.
Infrastructure and Transport Minister Michael Ferguson said people with disabilities had a right to expect a taxi when they ordered one.
"Ideally, there should always be a wheelchair-accessible taxi when needed, and those with mobility issues shouldn't have to wait longer than anyone else," Mr Ferguson said.
"To ensure more wheelchair-accessible taxis are available when needed by wheelchair-reliant passengers, we have introduced new rules to mandate a minimum of 30 wheelchair-passenger trips be provided by each wheelchair-accessible taxi per month.
"Previously, there was no minimum at all."
To further incentivise drivers to transport wheelchair-dependent passengers, the government has implemented additional financial benefits.
"Drivers will be paid an extra $10 per trip loading, with an equal amount also paid to the operator," he said.
"To keep wheelchair-accessible taxis on the road for longer, the mandatory retirement age of the vehicles, which was 12 years, has been removed as long as annual safety checks are conducted.
"If drivers or operators ignore the rules, fines of up to $9050 can be applied."
READ MORE: What details would turn no vote to yes?
Launceston taxi driver Ron McBain said since the rules went into effect earlier in the week, he had personally transported 46 wheelchair passengers.
"I hope the incentives mean more people offer these services," he said.
Ms Wardlaw said one of the guiding principles of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) is to promote, protect and ensure the full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms by all persons with disabilities and to promote respect for their inherent dignity.
"This means having quality transport that is safe and reliable, and having plenty of transport options available to us is essential," she said.
"So personally, I've been known to have to go to a hospital appointment very early in the morning, and there were no taxis available to get me there, so I whizzed through the streets in minus two degrees at seven o'clock in the morning.
"That's not a pleasant experience when you're unwell."
Disability Services Minister Jo Palmer said these new laws would prioritise people needing an accessible taxi.
"Planning ahead is a necessity for wheelchair users, and our government wants to ensure we are supporting people to go about their daily lives whether that's going to work, going to an appointment, or just enjoying the Tasmanian way of life," Mrs Palmer said.
Meanwhile Tasmanian Labor opposition disabilities minister Luke Edmunds said extending the retirement age of wheelchair-accessible vehicles did little to address concerns.
"It is deeply concerning that members living with disability in our community, who are trying to live as self-sufficiently as possible, are unable to secure wheelchair-accessible transport at a time convenient to them," Mr Edmunds said.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.