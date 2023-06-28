To further support Tasmanians living with extreme functional impairment or high needs, four Special Intensive Support Units (SISU) are set to be delivered by Homes Tasmania across the state.
Designed to house two NDIS participants and their support staff, a purpose-built SISU at West Launceston is nearing completion.
With additional projects to be constructed in Devonport, Kingston, and Newtown, Housing Minister Guy Barnett highlighted the importance of providing equitable, inclusive and accessible accommodation for all Tasmanians.
"This $1.3 million development was funded by Homes Tasmania specifically as supported accommodation for people experiencing mental illness and disability," Mr Barnett said.
"We are committed to working with people with disability, the people who support and advocate for them, and the wider community.
"People with special needs deserve the support that we provide to other Tasmanians. They are an important part of our community; we must show concern and support for their needs.
Mr Barnett said the units were designed after extensive consultation with those living with disabilities and are fit for purpose with NDIS tenant's needs in mind.
"It has functional areas to allow a sense of independent supported living with the two one-bedroom wings containing all associated facilities," he said.
SISU architect Shane Mann said the unit was a modern facility where the staff and carers can monitor the residents in a safe environment.
"There's a number of smaller features that would have been incorporated into the design to not only meet that robust construction, but also to meet disability access and also provide an environment where I think the clients that will be here can live in a safe, but also secure environment," he said.
"The layout of the SISU is that of a two-bedroom group-style home that provides separation of the two living quarters via a common overview area that will house support staff.
"There are open-plan dining, living, and kitchen areas; accessible bathroom design; a separate and secure cooking zone with glazed polycarbonate door; and landscaping for tenants to enjoy outdoor space."
The West Launceston SISU is set to be completed in the coming weeks.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.