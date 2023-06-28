The Examiner
A series of new units for NDIS participants are set to be completed across the state

By Stephanie Dalton
Updated June 28 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 2:30pm
Architect Shane Mann, Guy Barnett, and Simon Wood at the new SISU unit. Picture Rod Thompson
To further support Tasmanians living with extreme functional impairment or high needs, four Special Intensive Support Units (SISU) are set to be delivered by Homes Tasmania across the state.

