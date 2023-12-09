Launceston indoor golf craze eyes Hobart expansion

It started as an indoor driving range and has grown to foster a community of golf lovers across Launceston - now they're looking south.
WillFit Golf, started by professional Tasmanian golfer Will White, has been met with rave reviews from the community since opening its doors in December last year.
The 24/7 facility offers something for the most skilled golfers, as well as those looking for a bit of fun through interactive games and challenges, thanks to special TrackMan golf technology that caters for all skill levels.
With a successful first year locked down, Mr White said they had already expanded their current facilities, but had eyes on expanding to Hobart.
"Right now we are ready to go to other locations," Mr White said.
"Our eyes are firmly on Hobart ... there's not too much more expansion here except for just making things better and better with the services we provide."
Reflecting on the past year, Mr White said he saw an opportunity to get more people playing golf in Tasmania.
"The fact that our weather for at least half a year is wet and cold; with an indoor golf facility people can learn the game, practice and play all year round," Mr White said.
"That was the big reason and I'm very passionate about getting new people playing the game."
With a strong belief that golf is for everyone, WillFit introduced a number of inclusive programs this year, including "Birdies and Bubs", a young dads group, as well as Club Orange for people with disabilities.
Mr White said in the future they planned to work with schools, as well as create a seniors group.
"Within the last year we've built a big golf community pool of all different types and skill levels of golfers which is the cool thing," he said.
"If we get someone that's coming in and they've never touched a golf club, we'll show them how to do it and support them and make sure they can enjoy the experience of golf for the first time."
To celebrate the one year occasion, WillFit will host an open weekend on December 16 and 17.
"Anyone from the community can come in, our team will be here to show them around," Mr White said.
"We'll have a closest to the pin and the long drive competition for anyone that comes in and wants to have a go."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.