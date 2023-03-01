The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Birdies and Bubs seeks to connect new fathers through love of golf

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated March 1 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 3:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WillFit Golf founder Will White with his daughter Pip with dads' group founder Gus Troup. Picture by Phillip Biggs

A new monthly program from indoor golf facility WillFit Golf encourages new dads in the Launceston community to connect through golf.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.