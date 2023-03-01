A new monthly program from indoor golf facility WillFit Golf encourages new dads in the Launceston community to connect through golf.
WillFit Golf member Gus Troup said the idea came to him when his partner was pregnant.
"I was really looking for a way to connect with other dads," Mr Troup said.
"Mums' have this amazing support system in Tasmania, but there wasn't anything on offer for new dads.
"WillFit Golf opened up and I was just here one afternoon with another friend who had also just become a Dad and we thought, why not have something here?"
He said as golf was a big time commitment, it felt unfair to leave their kids on the weekend for four or five hours.
"This way, we can have a really positive connection with our kids growing up and have the chance to play the sport we enjoy," Mr Troup said.
"Birdies and Bubs are about trying to create that support system for other dads."
WillFit founder and owner Will White said the concept came from one of his members who had just become a new dad.
"Becoming a new father, it's hard finding that time to take four or five hours to play a round," said Mr White.
"So coming into WillFit Golf, we can make time for golf and our little bubs as well."
He said it allowed fathers to meet new dads while connecting with their kids.
"It also gives you the opportunity to play golf and have some fun doing it," Mr White said.
"It's an outlet for the dad to get out of the house and spend time with the little one, and probably give Mum a break as well."
Mr White said being a new dad opened a world of new challenges.
"Sometimes you just think, what do I do?" he said.
"It's great having other dads to talk to about their experiences and how we handle different situations, or just having an outlet where dads can talk about the work-life family balance.
Birdies and Bubs occur the first Wednesday of each month and cater to golfers of all skill levels.
Sessions are $25 and welcome all dads with newborns up to 12 months old.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
