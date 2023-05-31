Launceston indoor golf facility WillFit Golf is offering an inclusive, accessible environment for people with disabilities to learn and play the game of golf, under a new program called Club Orange.
The Club Orange members card allows cardholders to access facilities at discounted rates during specific hours, and caters to needs through adjustable difficulty levels and various game options.
Founder and owner of WillFit Golf Will White said he felt there was a need for the club as there wasn't much of a pathway for all abilities golf in Tasmania.
"On the mainland there's a lot of people with disability playing golf and down here there's really only one pathway," Mr White said.
He said they had worked with players from disability sport and recreation organisation New Horizons for a while.
"They really enjoy coming in and numbers have grown, they've definitely improved a lot more playing indoors," he said.
"We knew it was a great accessible facility for them, but with the full price it was a little bit harder for them to play, so we thought we'd create Club Orange so they were a part of something at WillFit."
Mr White said as they build up numbers in the club, members could transition outdoors and receive ongoing support through coaching or tournaments.
"Some of our New Horizons golfers could be playing in tournaments if they wanted to, they're very good," he said.
"For the ones that want to commit to and aspire to play in bigger events, there's tours in Australia and around the world now that have all abilities golf included in those events."
Following the Birdies and Bubs group for new dads, Mr White said he wanted to continue to use golf to connect the community.
"We've got some space that we want to fill and we can do that by bringing these different groups in to enjoy golf," Mr White said.
He said they had half a dozen signed up for Club Orange and had been well received.
"We've had a lot of interest from different support workers and service providers in the community that have touched base."
Club Orange member Jordan Irwin said he enjoyed being able to play the game indoors.
"I'm not a crash golf player but a bit of target games are always fun, and the staff are great," Mr Irwin said.
"Will is a top bloke, he takes time out of his day for anyone."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
