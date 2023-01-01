Launceston's newest indoor golf facility Willfit Golf has boomed in popularity since opening in mid-December, attracting a range of golfers of all skill levels.
Willfit Golf owner and founder Will White said he's seen it bring people back to the game.
"We've had a lot of returning golfers that hadn't played in maybe 10 or 20 years get back into it because it's become a more accessible way to play golf," Mr White said.
READ MORE: Launceston rings in 2023 at Royal Park
"We also get families come in just for a bit of fun, it's been really cool to see."
He said the TrackMan golf technology they use caters for all skill levels.
"We can change the difficulty of the course depending on if someone is looking to practice and get better, or we have games which are more suited for all skill levels."
Mr White said the TrackMan technology works by using a radar monitor that tracks the ball.
READ MORE: State records 50 deaths on our roads in 2022
"It tracks the ball flight and only needs four metres of flight to get its calculations right which will give pretty much pinpoint accurate readings of the ball flight.
"It also gives you club data and what it's done to cause that flight."
He said due to Tasmania's climate, golfers would benefit from more indoor golf facilities.
"It gets wet and cold half the year and courses get wet and hard to access. We have the most amount of golf courses per population, but they're not being utilised how they would be on the mainland."
"Golf is definitely strong down here but we lag behind in numbers. There's always been barriers to playing golf for some people."
"Whether you're going out to a traditional golf course and feel like you don't have the skill set or the weather is poor; we're just considered an alternative form of golf now."
Mr White said they align with Golf Australia's vision that "all golf is golf."
"Whether it's putt-putt, indoor or outdoor driving ranges; all golf is golf. Ultimately we're going to benefit the local courses because we're getting more people into it," he said.
"We've seen more people getting back into it, buying clubs, playing in here and then moving outdoors."
"These indoor facilities are everywhere at the moment on the mainland."
READ MORE: Could a four-day week work in Tasmania?
He said he wants to see Willfit Golf continue to evolve and expand.
"We'll put a fifth bay upstairs but we'd ultimately like to expand and go down to Hobart once we're up and running."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.