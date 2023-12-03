Launceston's King and the Kangaroos defeated in AFLW grand final

Brisbane have denied North Melbourne becoming the first AFLW expansion side to win the premiership in a come-from-behind victory.
A two-goal Dakota Davidson last term was pivotal as the Lions stormed home in a 7.2 (44) to 4.3 (27) victory in front of a sold-out Ikon Park.
Their win saw them become just the second AFLW team to win multiple premierships, following in the footsteps of Adelaide.
Two Tasmanians were a part of the losing Kangaroos side as Launceston's Mia King and Clarence's Nicole Bresnehan played their roles in the defeat.
King finished the match with 19 disposals and an impressive nine tackles, with co-vice-captain Bresnehan collecting six disposals and tackles.
Losing mid-forward Jenna Bruton to what the club described as a "foot injury" in the opening minutes, the Tasmanian-affiliated Kangaroos were put on the back foot early.
However, they kicked the only goal of the term through Jasmine Garner, with both King and Bresnehan involved in passages throughout.
Bresnehan, who has returned from an ankle injury in the last month, dispelled the Lions' first major attempt at goal, while King had seven tackles in the first stanza.
She amassed seven disposals in the second term, setting up a Kate Shierlaw kick on goal early before finishing the first half as North Melbourne's fourth-highest possession-getter.
The East Launceston Junior Football Club product looked to impose herself on the contest in the opening minute of the third quarter, getting a clearance on the run into the forward-50.
Later in the term, Bresnehan read a floating ball that no-one else did, charging forward for an inside-50, with the Roos goaling through Shierlaw minutes later.
That gave the Kangaroos a seven-point lead heading into the final quarter which was quickly shrunk by Davidson but King produced several attacking efforts for her side.
Davidson booted another to give the Lions the lead before Ellie Hampson and captain Breanna Koenan sealed the deal.
King was not Launceston's only involvement in the finals series, with Dom Schiliro officiating as a boundary umpire.
North Melbourne joined the AFLW competition ahead of its third season in 2019 and have made all but one finals series since.
They finished as semi-finalists, elimination-finalists (twice) and preliminary-finalists before Sunday's grand final.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.