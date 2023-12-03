The Examinersport
Sunday, 3 December 2023
Launceston's King and the Kangaroos defeated in AFLW grand final

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated December 3 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 4:39pm
Launceston's Mia King in action for North Melbourne in the AFLW grand final. Picture by Getty Images
Launceston's Mia King in action for North Melbourne in the AFLW grand final. Picture by Getty Images

Brisbane have denied North Melbourne becoming the first AFLW expansion side to win the premiership in a come-from-behind victory.

