The Examinersport
Home/Sport/AFL

Mia King returns to East Launceston junior club before AFLW clash

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated September 23 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 4:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

North Melbourne's unbeaten start to the AFLW season has Mia King dreaming of adding to a success story which began with back-to-back premierships for East Launceston in the Northern Tasmanian Junior Football Association.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
Collingwood rule injured McStay out of AFL grand final
Collingwood forward Daniel McStay will miss the AFL grand final because of a knee injury. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)
Oliver Caffrey, Shayne Hope and Murray Wenzel
More from sports
More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.