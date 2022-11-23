Sunday's AFLW grand final will have Launceston participation, with boundary umpire Dominic Schiliro selected to officiate the match.
Debuting in the competition earlier this year, the 21-year-old considered himself lucky to be the second Tasmanian to run the boundary in the big dance.
"It's a fantastic reward for what's been a very, very fun season," he said.
"To represent the AFLW panel is a massive honour, there's some fantastic umpires all around the country and it's a massive honour to represent them but not just them but Tasmanian umpires as well."
The honour caps off a massive 12 months for Schiliro after being promoted to the AFW umpiring panel this time last year.
He umpired six games in the first AFLW season of this year before doing his TSL duties - including the grand final - before getting back into AFLW action for seven home and away games.
He thought his season may end after the Collingwood v Western Bulldogs elimination final but it just "kept going and going".
The former Launceston Church Grammar student was then selected for the Brisbane v Adelaide preliminary final before being named in the Brisbane v Melbourne grand final.
"When I rocked up seven years ago as a 14-year-old, I didn't really have any intentions of making it this far," he said.
"I sort of rocked up, played around with mates and two years ago was when it took off and I thought maybe I could make something out of this and here I am now.
"It's the best ticket in the house, a front-row seat and you get to run around, a little bit of fitness and you get right involved with the footy as well."
Schiliro explained that living in Tasmania has not disadvantaged his umpiring career so far.
"It's fantastic just to know that living in Tasmania, you're not forgotten about down here - a lot of the stuff is based in Victoria.
"To represent Tasmania and Tasmanian umpiring, I'm very, very honoured.
"We are all given the same amount of opportunity, especially this AFLW season having the 18 teams there so there's a lot more games in Melbourne which gives us in Tasmania a lot more opportunity."
