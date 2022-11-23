The Examiner
Good News

Dominic Schiliro selected as boundary umpire for AFLW grand final

Josh Partridge
Updated November 23 2022 - 4:43pm, first published 4:30pm
Dominic Schiliro will boundary umpire in the AFLW grand final in Springfield, Queensland, Picture by Paul Scambler

Sunday's AFLW grand final will have Launceston participation, with boundary umpire Dominic Schiliro selected to officiate the match.

