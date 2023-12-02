The Examiner
Launceston's tramway battle a story of persistence

By Nigel Burch
December 2 2023 - 3:00pm
The No. 4 Gorge tram on Elphin Road, probably at Christmas 1913. A 1912 Hupmobile is parked under a tree. Picture by Launceston Library, LPIC147-6-330
As the Duck Reach power station approached completion in 1894, city surveyor Charles St John David took on a new project, producing a detailed study for a Launceston tramway network.

