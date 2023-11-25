Mystery remains over man behind Duck Reach, suspension bridges

Charles St John David spent more than 32 years as the Launceston City engineer and surveyor.
Following his appointment on March 1, 1892, Mr David's first major duty with the council was to design the first publicly owned hydroelectric power scheme in Australia at Duck Reach.
He chose the site and designed the original power station, as well as the four workers' cottages and managers' house on the opposite side of the South Esk River.
He also designed the suspension bridge connecting the houses with the power station.
David designed the 1904 Alexandra Suspension Bridge across the First Basin and the tea rooms at the Cataract Cliff Grounds in 1898.
The Victoria Swimming and Turkish Baths erected on Paterson Street in 1897 were David's design.
He was responsible for laying out the grounds and the design of the mortuary and caretakers' cottage at Carr Villa Cemetery, which opened in 1905.
He was involved with the design and construction of the tramway track, tram sheds, and offices for the first tramway in Launceston, which opened in August 1911.
He was the architect of many other council buildings in the Launceston municipality.
David wrote several reports on how to fix the problem of raw sewage being pumped directly into the Tamar River, but his scheme was postponed.
David also volunteered his expertise with several organisations: Northern Tasmanian Fisheries Association; Northern Agricultural and Pastoral Society; Mowbray Turf Club; Launceston Mechanics' Institute and Public Library; Launceston Technical School; Northern Tasmanian Camera Club; the A.B.C. Bowling Club and the Northern Club.
He drew the plans for the new 1905 facade of the Northern Club on Cameron Street.
But who was 'C. St John David'?
He started life as Richard Thomas Sargent, born in 1855 at Chepstow, Wales, to Thomas and Sarah Sargent, the fifth of 10 children.
Richard probably worked for his father before setting up his own business at the age of 20 as a builder, joiner, undertaker, and general contractor.
He married Amy Catherine (Katie) Brant in August 1877. Nine months later they had a son, Percival Gower Sargent.
Then, for some unknown reason, 24-year-old Richard Sargent left his wife, child, business, and home, and sailed for Australia on board the ship Ramsey in September 1879.
On January 13, 1880, the passenger Charles David disembarked in Moreton Bay, Queensland to start a new life and identity as an engineer in Brisbane.
He added the name St John while in Queensland.
The mystery remains as to why he did this, but Charles St John David is remembered as a talented man who played an important part in shaping the city of Launceston during one of its most progressive periods in history.
David died in Sydney on July 17, 1924.
He was given a civic funeral and was buried near the entrance of Carr Villa Memorial Park which he designed two decades earlier.
