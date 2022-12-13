The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston's trams: where are they now?

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated December 14 2022 - 2:04pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures: Phillip Biggs, File, Launceston Tramway Museum

Seventy years after Launceston's tram service ground to a halt, much of the fleet is still being put to good use.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.