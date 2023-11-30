Bank rolls, bruschetta fill Empty Stocking as appeal reaches $5k

A Christmas appeal helping support Launceston's most vulnerable community members has passed its first major milestone.
An influx of anonymous donations have helped The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal tally past $5000 with one month to go.
Launceston's Bank of us became the latest business to get involved on Wednesday, serving up homemade pulled pork rolls and bruschetta in the lunchroom.
The fundraiser was expected to add several hundred dollars to the tally.
"A colleague who wanted to remain anonymous donated some cash for me to go and buy everything," co-ordinator Jayne Eltringham said.
"There was a big group of us in here eating and talking so it just brings everyone together ... it's great for our culture."
And it wasn't just the taste of community spirit that went down a treat - the food was superb as well.
"I mean my goodness - it's flavourful, it's a flavour bomb," employee Izmee Laxana said.
This year's appeal is aiming to raise $90,000 for Launceston City Mission, St Vincent de Paul, Salvation Army, and Launceston Benevolent Society.
Donations can be made via direct debit bank transfer (BSB: 0066-743; Acc: 011517887), BPAY (Biller No: 49429, Ref: 0100 0211230 01517887 3) or at The Examiner's office at Level 1, 113 Cimitiere Street.
Residents can also donate at participating newsagents across Northern Tasmania.
