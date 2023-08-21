The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Launceston's Bank of us hits the kitchen for Winter Relief

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
August 21 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bank of us employees Jayne Eltringham, Mel Harris, Vallerie Santoso and Fiona Weller get into the spirit of the Winter Relief Appeal. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Bank of us employees Jayne Eltringham, Mel Harris, Vallerie Santoso and Fiona Weller get into the spirit of the Winter Relief Appeal. Picture by Phillip Biggs

A Launceston business is using slow cookers to help provide winter relief for Northern Tasmanians.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.