A Launceston business is using slow cookers to help provide winter relief for Northern Tasmanians.
Brisbane Street's Bank of us has held soup and curry days throughout winter to raise funds for The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal.
Jayne Eltringham, who has led the charge, said staff members had taken turns to bring a meal for their colleagues, who then chipped in with a gold coin donation.
Every fortnight one staff member volunteers to bring soup, while another will bring bread from a nearby bakery.
"I'm just a lover of food - food brings everyone together," Miss Eltringham said.
"From 12pm everyone comes out and helps themselves to a mug of soup - it's just sitting out here [in the kitchen], everyone has a mug and shares a recipe.
"We've had lots of support and everyone's looking down the track now at other things come summertime - how can we utilise the slow cookers and have other days for charity."
The community has just 10 more days to donate to The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal, which closes on August 31.
The appeal, which raises money for four Launceston charities, has so far raised about $51,000.
Community members can donate via direct debit bank transfer (BSB: 035-822; Acc: 011443537), or by visiting The Examiner's office at Level 1, 113 Cimitiere Street.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
