Help us raise $90,000 for the Empty Stocking Appeal

Fifty days out from the big day, things are getting very Christmassy at The Examiner.
Editor Craig Thomson has released a one-item wishlist and he wants everyone to know about it.
After last year's Empty Stocking Appeal raised $87,935.50, Mr Thomson has set a $90,000 target for this year's 115th instalment.
Launceston residents are being encouraged to give what they can to help support Northern Tasmanians in need.
"We'd like to raise $90,000 - we think that's an achievable goal with the generosity of Launceston people," Mr Thomson said.
"Like the success of the Winter Relief Appeal, we feel that when people focus on doing good things for those less fortunate they do get generous, and that's what this is all about.
"It's about people focusing on people who are less fortunate than themselves and saying 'my $5 can make a difference'."
Mr Thomson said a little generosity across the breadth of the community made a huge difference for those experiencing hardship.
"Times are tough - we know many are struggling with the cost of living," he said.
"But this is a perfect example of a little becomes a lot."
Donations to the Empty Stocking Appeal are evenly split between Launceston City Mission, The Salvation Army, The Benevolent Society and St Vincent de Paul.
Donations can be made via direct debit bank transfer (BSB: 0066-743; Acc: 011517887), BPAY (Biller No: 49429, Ref: 0100 0211230 01517887 3) or at The Examiner's office at Level 2, 113 Cimitiere Street.
Residents can also make a donation at participating Northern Tasmanian newsagents.
