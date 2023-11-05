The Examiner
Help us raise $90,000 for the Empty Stocking Appeal

By Hamish Geale
November 5 2023 - 3:25pm
The Examiner editor Craig Thomson, editorial administrator Laura Nankervis and circulation manager Darren Simmonds Picture by Rod Thompson
Fifty days out from the big day, things are getting very Christmassy at The Examiner.

