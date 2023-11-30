Reynolds 'honoured' to support Tassie women reach football's pinnacle

There is an air of eagerness to get started about AFL Tasmania following their announcement of a 2024 state representative football calendar twice as big as this year's.
Perhaps none more so than women's coach Deb Reynolds, who has retained her role at the helm with the backing of the state's sporting body who said they had "terrific feedback on the program she drove".
A former Old Scotch coach, Reynolds said she felt privileged to be given the opportunity to build on her side's performance against Queensland in July.
"I'm really honoured to be offered to coach the state senior women again and to be able to build on this year's game versus Queensland," she said.
"It's really important that we continue to develop the young female talent and give them the most opportunity to play at that level."
With Tasmania "returning the favour" to Queensland as they make their way up north to start their campaign, representatives will pull on the map a second time roughly a month later as they face a composite team from Sydney and Canberra at Launceston's UTAS Stadium.
"It's really exciting for our girls to be able to travel together as a team and have more time to be closer knit, because you're doing everything together and so you get to know your teammates a little bit more," Reynolds said.
"Also to be able to play (Queensland) on their home ground, on a bigger ground, it's going to be different ... to have that experience going on the road with what's in front of us with the VFL and the AFLW opportunities coming to the state, it's really important to be able to do that."
One of the best parts of this year's contest at North Hobart Oval was the noise coming from the 7,189 spectators who watched at the ground and Reynolds said next year they could be set for an even grander stage.
"I'd be hoping for more in all honesty, there was still local football being played around the state on that particular weekend," she explained.
"I know they're probably trying in the background, but if there's the opportunity for a full competition bye across the state, I'd like to think that we could get more.
"It's an opportunity to continue the momentum of what's in front of us with representation of playing for your state through the VFL and the AFLW coming.
"I just think people are on for the journey now."
With plans already in place to ensure the squad will be better prepared and harmonised ahead of their state clashes next year, Reynolds wanted to stress the importance of these moments were for the players.
"It's an exciting time to continue the growth and the opportunities for the young females," she said.
"Here in Tasmania, we have some wonderful athletes and footballers here already, so to give them opportunity to continue along their path and for them to be able to strive to play VFL and AFLW in their home state, that's really important.
"And that's what this actually gives them. We've got some amazing young people here, we just need to put things in place to be able to continue their growth."
Tasmania will play Queensland away on June 22 and the Canberra-Sydney composite team in Launceston on July 20.
