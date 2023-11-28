The Examinersport
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Sport/Football
Breaking

Launceston to host as Tasmanian representative football expands in 2024

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated November 29 2023 - 10:04am, first published 9:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Lee and Brad Cox-Goodyer embrace after Tasmania's win over Queensland. Picture by Linda Higginson/Solstice Digital
Alex Lee and Brad Cox-Goodyer embrace after Tasmania's win over Queensland. Picture by Linda Higginson/Solstice Digital

After Tasmania's landmark victory over Queensland, representative football will be even bigger in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.