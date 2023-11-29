Allies no more as Tasmanian women face Queensland, NSW for state pride

Revenge will have to be fought for on enemy turf next year for Tasmania's representative women.
Following the success of the men's and women's clashes between Tassie and Queensland at North Hobart Oval earlier this year, the two states will meet again on June 22, 2024, although this time the match will be held in the north of the country.
It marks the beginning of a historic state campaign for the Apple Isle, with representatives pulling on the map for a second time on July 20 when they face a composite team from Sydney and Canberra at Launceston's UTAS Stadium.
While the men will be looking to build on their thrilling win against Queensland, the women will have a point to prove after their slow start led them to a 19-point defeat.
With the added backdrop of VFLW and AFLW football arriving in Tasmania in the near future, the contests should prove to be more than an opportunity to claim state bragging-rights, with plenty of recruiters' eyes a chance to be spying potential future Devils.
That secondary aspect has Old Launcestonians star Jennifer Guy excited to be a part of the project.
"It's really exciting to have representative footy on show again in 2024 - it provides a great opportunity to showcase quality over-age footy in Tasmania [and] adding in a second game next year will just give the players more exposure," she said.
"It's a busy time for football in Tasmania and I'm very excited to be a part of it - I think we're definitely heading in the right direction."
Her Hobart-based Tasmanian representative teammate Chelsea Thomas agreed with Guy's sentiment, adding that it's a chance for the players to become more familiar with each other.
"It's a massive opportunity having two state games next year instead of one and I think it's a really proud moment for people to pull on that jumper and play in those two games," Thomas said.
"I think given that there's two games now it gives us more opportunity to train more as a group and get to know each other a little bit more."
Admitting that she saw the match as an opportunity to stake her claim for a spot on the inaugural Devils' VFLW list, Thomas said the passion behind the state match this year made it easier to produce their best football.
"Being around the crowd and being around such a great bunch of people on the day is just an amazing opportunity for all that's a part of it," she said.
"It's a massive day. We had massive crowd. So many people involved, and I think that lifted the spirits of the people playing on the ground and it just wanted to make you go a lot harder on the day."
While the men's side will be looking for a new coach to replace Maverick Weller, the women will be once again led by Deb Reynolds.
"It is great to have Deb Reynolds back in the women's coach role - we had terrific feedback on the program she drove, and we can't wait for 2024," Head of AFL Tasmania, Damian Gill, said.
