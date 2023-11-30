'Positive things have occurred': Council dusts off dormant development application

A development application that attracted considerable community angst was approved by Launceston councillors after nearly a month's delay.
The retrospective application to build a car park and storage depot at 83-93 Lilydale Road, Rocherlea was back before the City of Launceston council on November 30.
A decision on the development application was postponed after the matter was laid on the table at the November 2 council meeting.
Residents were vocally against the application largely due to concerns about dust - which was attributed to a cement batching plant next door - and claimed site owners Crossroads Civil Construction had ignored conditions imposed on their operations.
Crossroads Civil Construction manager Scott Miller said the company had gone to great expense - between $80,000 and $100,000 - to further fix the issues raised by residents.
This included upgrading a sprinkler system that had previously been installed for dust suppression, and sealing the car park.
"Historically, there's been a bit of a problem with the site with dust from the batching plant," Mr Miller said.
"We've undertaken work since the last council meeting ... we hope that that's an indication that we're committed to cooperating with council officers and undertaking the necessary upgrades we need to seek approval for the site."
Councillor Danny Gibson said although it had been a long process to reach that point, real change and a positive outcome had been achieved.
He said councillors had visited the site since the previous meeting, and the changes made by Cross Roads were notable.
"Very swiftly following the meeting on November 2 a range of things have occurred, positive things have occurred," Cr Gibson said.
"Some would say some things that should have occurred over the past 10 years have occurred.
"Regardless, this provides me with some confidence that this particular development application ... can be undertaken."
All councillors present supported the development application.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.