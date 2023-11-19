The Examiner
Monday, 20 November 2023
'The only way out of this crisis': Housing project clears council hurdle

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated November 20 2023 - 7:32am, first published 4:00am
100 homes are set to be built on a Ravenswood hill overlooking Launceston after a council vote. Picture by Google
100 homes are set to be built on a Ravenswood hill overlooking Launceston after a council vote. Picture by Google

A subdivision earmarked for social and affordable housing has been approved - somewhat reluctantly - by Launceston councillors.

