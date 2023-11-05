Development application nearly bites the dust, approval delayed

City of Launceston councillors failed to reach agreement over a development application to turn an industrial site into a car park after long-running concerns about dust were aired.
The retrospective development application for a car park and material storage depot at 83-93 Lilydale Road, Rocherlea was tabled at the November 2 council meeting, and failed to gather much support.
The site is adjacent to an existing concrete batching plant operated by Cross Roads Civil Contracting, and opposite several residential properties.
Rocherlea resident Lisa Tynan said she and her neighbours had contacted the council several times about issues with the plant, including breathing in cement dust that coated everything in nearby homes.
"I have lived there for 20 years. My neighbours have been there for 30-plus years," she said.
"Our concern is that the company is showing a disregard to policy, procedures and regulations. This development application is retrospective of their current use of that area.
"How can we be sure that this company is going to follow recommendations that you give them based around this new development application?"
A report prepared by council officers said Cross Roads had implemented dust mitigation and other remedies in response to previous complaints.
This included sealing the road through the site and spraying the storage areas with water, which were conditions on the development application.
Cross Roads general manager Scott Callow said the company had owned the land since 2005.
He said the company was anticipating moving its operations to the Northern Midlands council area within the next 18 months and in the meantime, it was doing what it could to comply.
"Basically all that has to be signed off is that we were doing we were supposed to be doing before the development application was actually awarded," Mr Callow said.
"The way it was zoned with industrial right here and residential right there, you were always going to have issues."
He said the car parking was necessary to avoid staff and visitors parking along the street.
Councillor Alan Harris reminded his fellow councillors that the issue at hand was with the car park and storage area and not the adjoining site.
He focused his questioning on whether more mitigation, like building a solid boundary fence could be done at the car park.
Council officers said this would not be effective as dust would still be carried by the wind.
Councillor Danny Gibson asked whether council officers could determine whether the dust mitigation conditions at either site were being obeyed.
"How does one delineate what the dust is coming off one part of the paddock and one part of dust coming from another," he said.
"What's the scientific methodology that actually allows you to measure the dust that's coming from the car park versus the pile of concrete which is sat next to the car park?"
The answer was that doing so was not a "practical solution", and any mitigation through planning procedures could only apply to the property in question.
Councillor Alex Britton said he did not support the application in its current form as it would worsen the issues between the residents and contracting firm.
Instead, he said all parties should meet to try and further refine the application - something that would require time.
Cr Gibson and councillor Susie Cai both supported letting the application lay on the table - postponing the approval for a maximum of 30 days.
A motion to do so passed with the support of all councillors present.
