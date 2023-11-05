The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Council

Development application nearly bites the dust, approval delayed

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
November 5 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

City of Launceston councillors failed to reach agreement over a development application to turn an industrial site into a car park after long-running concerns about dust were aired.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.