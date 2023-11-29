The Examiner
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Marge, the cranes are here: 30m tower helping build Launceston helipad

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated November 29 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Construction of the new tower crane at Launceston General Hospital (left) and the Health Hub tower crane (right). Picture by Phillip Biggs
Construction of the new tower crane at Launceston General Hospital (left) and the Health Hub tower crane (right). Picture by Phillip Biggs

Twin tower cranes are building the future of Launceston's health system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.