Marge, the cranes are here: 30m tower helping build Launceston helipad

Twin tower cranes are building the future of Launceston's health system.
A new 30-metre crane was erected at Launceston General Hospital on Wednesday as work continues to establish a new $15 million helipad.
The helipad is being built atop the Cleveland Street carpark - opposite the new Health Hub development - and will be completed by July 2024.
The helideck will arrive from Singapore on Boxing Day and be installed in nine sections.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said about 70 people were being employed in the project.
"It's a milestone event for the construction of a $15 million helipad for the Launceston General Hospital," he said.
"People of Launceston will see that crane doing that hard work to build the [helipad].
"The project includes an aerobridge connection to an elevated operations room with a new patient lift and a fully enclosed walkway for direct transfer of patients to the emergency department, ICU and theatres."
Ambulance Tasmania's Charles Wendell-Smith said the new helipad would help ensure optimal patient care.
"Having this investment in a cutting edge, bespoke helicopter landing site at the LGH is a really important milestone and capability," he said.
The new helipad will replace the former landing site at Ockerby Gardens, which was deemed unfit for purpose in January this year.
Aeromedical patients have since been transported to and from the hospital via Launceston Airport.
