LGH's new helipad delayed, but construction under way

Construction delays have pushed back the opening date of Launceston General Hospital's new helipad.
Aeromedical patients have been transported to and from Launceston via Launceston Airport since January, when the former Ockerby Gardens site was deemed unfit for purpose.
In February it was announced that a new $15 million helipad would be built atop the Cleveland Street carpark, with an expected completion date of late 2023.
Initial construction work has begun, however, the helipad is not expected to be operational until mid-2024.
"A number of factors, including complications with heritage oak trees, complex fire engineering solutions and international procurement of lightweight aluminium helideck, have put pressure on the project's timeline," a Department of Health spokesman said.
"The Department of Health is working to deliver the project as soon as possible; however, it is important to note Tasmanians who require urgent health care via aeromedical helicopter transport continue to receive that care."
The new helipad will support about 50 jobs, and will require a tower crane in the latter stages of construction.
Tower cranes have also been set up for the new St Luke's Health building in Cimitiere Street and Wellington Street's new Health Hub development.
Once the helipad is built, patients will access emergency care via a new airbridge.
"This helipad will support Tasmania's highly trained paramedics, emergency medicine specialists and nurses, and our aeromedical contractor, Rotor-Lift Aviation, in the work they do every single day to save lives," Health Minister Guy Barnett said.
Temporary staff parking arrangements have been required due to the loss of 66 spots on the car park's top floor.
Affected staff have been provided with shuttles and off-site parking at Inveresk and Elizabeth Street until a new multi-storey carpark on Howick and Charles streets is built.
