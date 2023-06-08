Launceston will soon welcome its second tower crane as a major development continues on Wellington Street.
The former CFMEU building opposite Metro was demolished this week to make way for Launceston Health Hub's expansion project.
Health Hub managing director Dr Jerome Muir Wilson said the swish five-storey building on the corner of Wellington and Cleveland streets would be operational in two years' time.
Dr Muir Wilson is happy to have the ball rolling after COVID delays and a major redesign brought on by rising construction costs and interest rates.
"It's so nice to be under way," Dr Muir Wilson said.
"It's a tricky site so it's not going to be finished until mid-2025.
"There will be parts open before then, but the whole project is going to take until around Easter time 2025."
Commuters will soon notice a towering addition to the Wellington Street site.
A crane similar to the one constructing the St.Lukes Health offices in Cimitiere Street will be erected in the coming months, giving Launceston residents an idea of the new building's scale.
Additional parking facilities will be added soon after.
Dr Muir Wilson said the vision for the Health Hub was to become Northern Tasmania's leading health eco-system.
"We're passionate about keeping people out of hospital, that's the driving force behind the project," he said.
"We're looking forward to having a full on-site imaging service with X-ray ultrasound, CT and MRI.
"We're considering urgent care and some day surgery theatres and then we've got further general practice rooms and further specialist areas."
