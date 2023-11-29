The Examiner
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Community/Community News

Golfers unite to support homeless in Launceston

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
November 29 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shekinah House co-ordinator Louise Cowan tees up with Andrew Saggers, of Rotary Club of Central Launceston. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Shekinah House co-ordinator Louise Cowan tees up with Andrew Saggers, of Rotary Club of Central Launceston. Picture by Phillip Biggs

If ever 'a good day on the golf course' was a certainty, it's this Friday in Kings Meadows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.