Golfers unite to support homeless in Launceston

If ever 'a good day on the golf course' was a certainty, it's this Friday in Kings Meadows.
Organisers hope to raise $10,000 for Launceston's Shekinah House through a charity day at Launceston Golf Club.
A weekend in Melbourne with a Maserati will be auctioned off for the cause as 20-plus teams play a four-ball ambrose tournament.
Par threes will take in gin and wine tastings, good-natured wagers will test the mettle of confident golfers, and all will come together for a hearty meal after 18 holes.
Andrew Seggers, of Rotary Club of Central Launceston's organising committee, said many businesses had donated products for the day.
"It's not just going to play golf - it's a really fun day on the course raising money for a good cause," Mr Saggers said.
Shekinah House began in 2014 with a vision to fill gaps in Launceston's homeless services.
The organisation has provided shower and laundry facilities four days a week since the onset of COVID, and about 30 people attend a three-course meal every Sunday evening.
Shekinah House co-ordinator Louise Cowan said funds raised at Friday's event would help build a new accommodation service in a building leased by Gateway Baptist church.
The new project will begin in early 2024.
"[It will be] transitional support accommodation for six or seven people - particularly people who have been sleeping rough on the street or coming out of prison and would otherwise be homeless," Mrs Cowan said.
"It's incredible - it's a great amount of money to be raising, but there's nothing we can do if we didn't have the support of the community."
The charity day will be the second run by the Rotary Club of Central Launceston.
Funds from last year's event went to the Water Bores for Tanzania project.
"It's a great example of how our Rotary club can provide support to communities in need on the other side of the world, and also help out in our own community," Mr Saggers said.
Entries to the charity day close on Thursday night. For more details visit rccl.org.au/golf-day
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.