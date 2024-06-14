Say hello to longer days at new winter solstice celebration in St Marys

After a decade without it, St Marys will see the return of a winter solstice celebration this year.
Winter Lights, a family friendly event will offer music, fire, food, arts, dancing, writing workshops, circus workshops and lantern making, face painting, storytelling, performances and more.
Longstanding member of Break O'Day Regional Arts [BODRA] Barbara Longue said she wanted to bring the "legendary event" back to celebrate the shortest day of the year.
"A winter solstice is a big part of celebrating the excitement for longer days - it can be hard to get through the winter blues," Ms Longue said.
"We want to celebrate who we are and renew the hope with dancing and community spirit.
"By bringing creativity together we can celebrate the longer, brighter days ahead."
Ms Longue said Winter Lights aimed to become a tradition in the community.
"We would love to make it a tradition, we are starting small with big ideas for the future," she said.
Ms Longue said the event offered something for everyone and patrons can come and go as they please.
"It's jam packed and for all ages, people can come and go," she said.
"The event is for all ages, and all types of people and their interests."
The event will be held in and around the St Marys Hall on Saturday, June 22 from 1 pm to 8 pm.
Thanks to Break O'Day Council, St Marys Hotel Social Club, Big Shed Studios, Fingal Valley Neighbourhood House and all the volunteers from BODRA for their support.
Tickets and the full program can be purchased here, cash sales at St Marys Post Office are also available.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.