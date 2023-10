If lines of worry are making you look old, try a faith lift

Please don't let your first ride to church be in a hearse

We are not in the shoe business, but we do outsource soul repairs

It's very difficult to get lost when you travel the straight and narrow road

Get online with God and you can upload all of your worries to the cloud

Do not give up - remember Moses was a basket case too

Adam and Eve didn't read the apple terms and conditions so they became disconnected

Knowing the scriptures is one thing - knowing the Author is another

A Christian heart is great but a Christian liver is even better!

You are invited - you're not too bad to come on in, and not too good to stay out

We suggest this daily exercise, run from the devil and walk with God