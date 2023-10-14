Noel Eagling knows some Launcestonians may never step foot inside his church.
But nearly everyone is familiar with one unique form of his ministry.
In an eye-catching spot, on Launceston's busiest outbound road, is what many know as the 'Charcoal Chicken church sign'.
One of Launceston's most striking churches, Gateway Baptist has been around for 147 years, and the sign for about 35.
Since taking over as pastor four years ago, Mr Eagling has been responsible for writing weekly messages for passing traffic and walkers.
He thinks it's possible that having to manually stick letters on the board - rather than displaying messages on a TV screen - is part of the sign's charm.
"Anybody that goes that way through town is going to see it," he said.
"You'd be surprised how many comments we get on our website, or people will ring up about it, or walk past and say 'I like the little messages, keep it up mate'.
Most feedback is positive.
"A lot of Christian people will get back to us, and even non-Christian people will say 'that really made me think, or that was a good point'," Mr Eagling said.
Other feedback ranges from specific formatting requests - some drivers ask for shorter lines for ease of reading - to complaints left under the door.
Mr Eagling has at least two rules for what goes on the sign - he won't put anything negative up, and he steers clear of politics.
"It's a connection with people and you can put up little ones that make people think," he said.
"'In going the second mile for someone, you will find no traffic jams' - that's saying everybody loves to be helped.
"One's like: 'if you're going to travel on a dirt road through life, you have to be prepared to put up with the mud'.
"That's just saying there's different roads in life - the dirt road's going to get muddy.
"If you're on a sealed road that's got a proper foundation, then things are usually going to go more smoothly."
Some messages prompt you to think about eternity, others are meant to give you a laugh.
But there's one theme he hopes gets through to people passing by.
"We like the hope messages because there's a lot of hopelessness," Mr Eagling said.
"All the time we're saying 'hope' - if you want to get hope in your life, let's put you in touch with this God of ours, because He's the God of hope.
"No matter how dark things seem, He can bring light to it."
A dozen of Noel's favourite signs
