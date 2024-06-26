The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

Huge competition for space as $7.5 million build takes shape

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated June 26 2024 - 12:17pm, first published 12:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Construction work is well under way on Legana's new Fermentation Hub. Pictures by Craig George
Construction work is well under way on Legana's new Fermentation Hub. Pictures by Craig George

Legana's long-awaited Fermentation Hub will have no shortage of tenants when it opens in the new year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.