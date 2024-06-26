Huge competition for space as $7.5 million build takes shape

Legana's long-awaited Fermentation Hub will have no shortage of tenants when it opens in the new year.
Workers will soon pour the slab on the $7.5 million facility, which is being constructed near the Acropolis Drive roundabout on the West Tamar Highway.
The build will take at least another five months to complete, but spots are filling up fast.
More than 60 businesses have already asked for space at the hub, which will open up new opportunities for food products in Tasmania.
"We see this as an opportunity to expand the fermentation industry and become a centre of world excellence, not just Tasmanian excellence," FermenTas treasurer Janine Healy said.
"We have north of 60 applications for using the facility and that will range from using the facility for production research and development, and even some people that might choose to headquarter themselves here subject to the availability of space."
All three tiers of government have contributed to the project, which is shooting for a December 31 completion date.
A slice of the state government's $1.7 million contribution will go towards buying a cider mill from Brady's Lookout and gelato machinery from Della Vale Gelato.
"We're absolutely thrilled to see the progress of the building works here," Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson said.
"We believe over time that the small businesses that start here as microbusinesses and work their way through ... they'll leave this fermentation hub and set up their own facility, making room for future new innovators. We're thrilled to bits about it."
Education Minister Jo Palmer said the 1800 square metre facility would prevent food wastage by putting 'seconds' fruit and vegetables to better use.
"They look like beautiful strawberries, vegetables, whatever it might be, but they're actually classified as seconds, which could potentially end up as food waste," she said.
"With what's happening here with FermenTas there's going to be an opportunity for fermentation so we're not going to be seeing that food waste - what a great opportunity that is for our farmers."
