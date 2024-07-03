Bicheno's answer to Aurora Australis pulling tourists to East Coast

The Aurora Australis displays that lit up Tasmania in May have faded, but the state still has a stunning light show on offer.
The third instalment of Bicheno Beams will be lighting up skies at the popular beachside town for the next few weeks.
The 15-minute light show runs every evening from 6pm at the Bicheno Lions Park until July 20.
Combined crowds of about 10,000 and 12,000 have graced the first two Beams events, and organisers are hoping to top those figures again this year.
Kathleen Poole, one of eight on the event organising committee, said Saturday's opening night pulled a crowd of almost 1000 people.
"If our opening night's an indication we may reach that target [12,000]," she said.
"Monday night it was pouring with rain down here and there was over 100 people come through, so it doesn't seem to be keeping people away."
Entry is via a gold coin donation, and there's also a huge prize to be won courtesy of Norwegian cruise operator Hurtigruten.
The winner of the major raffle will receive a 14-day voyage for two people across Norway's coastline to see the Northern Lights.
The prize includes $2000 per person for air fares, and is valued at about $20,000. The winner will be announced at 5.45pm on July 20.
Ms Poole said Bicheno Beams was succeeding in attracting visitors to the East Coast during the tourism off-season.
"I've heard the accommodation is quite busy here in Bicheno at the moment, so it seems to be bringing people in which is what it's all about," she said.
'The eateries on Saturday night ... they had quite a few people there which is good."
For more details visit bichenobeams.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.