UTAS secures top place for climate change action for a third year in a row

University of Tasmania continues to lead the charge in climate action.
For the third year in a row, the university secured the top ranking in the world for climate action as part of this year's Times Higher Education Impact Rankings that were released on Wednesday, June 12.
The ranking assessed 2150 universities from 125 countries for their societal and environmental impacts against the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.
The university has been certified carbon neutral since 2016, and it divested from fossil fuel investments in 2021 which dramatically reduced embodied carbon in new buildings.
It has also committed to reducing gross carbon emissions by a minimum of 50 per cent by 2030.
Vice-Chancellor Professor Rufus Black sincerely thanked the effort from staff, students and partners throughout the Tasmanian community.
"As a university, we want to make the world a better place - making a difference for Tasmania and from Tasmania is central to our mission," Professor Black said.
"The challenges we face in responding to our climate emergency and creating a more equitable society can only be met through collective, sustained effort.
"We must pull on every lever available to us and embed sustainability in everything that we do.
"We are proud to be a university, and a state, recognised as a global leader in working towards a sustainable, equal and just world."
The university also secured the second position in the world for "life on land".
The institution has been climbing the global rankings in recent years from 76th in 2021, 25th in 2022, fifth last year to second this year.
Chief sustainability officer Corey Peterson said through teaching, research, operations and partnerships the university was committed to the positive impact on sustainability.
"We have never set our sights on the near and small, but on the need for Tasmania's university to live up to our community's expectations and our desire to be a transformative leader," he said.
"The results in these rankings validate our efforts while galvanising us to continue to lead.
"Universities around the world now see us as one of the global leaders in sustainability at a time when that really matters."
