They've organised 23 duck races, a dozen instalments of Sally's Ride and delivered 14,000 meals on wheels.
All up, they've raised more than $2 million for charity.
And on Saturday, the Rotary Club of Central Launceston will celebrate its next big number - 40 years.
Of the club's 224 members, Peter Bushby is one of a select few to have been part of all four decades.
He says most of all, being a Rotarian is just good fun.
"You learn a lot and you certainly make a lot of lifelong friends out of Rotary," Mr Bushby said.
"I think the common goal for most people is wanting to give back to the community and with Rotary you can do it at a much broader level and make an impact around the world."
The club's history will be celebrated at a dinner at the Ark, St Leonards, on Saturday night.
President Stephen Brown - one of 40 to have served a one-year tenure - said the night would be a great chance to socialise and reflect on the journey to date.
"We're not a huge club - between 42 and 45 members - but we're just really grateful that building on the history of the past and the original members we've been able to go for 40 years," he said.
"We've got a real focus on mental health in young people at the moment, so the money we raise through Sally's Ride and other events and functions, we direct it to those types of charities."
The club is also looking ahead to the future.
New members are always welcome as the club continues to serve the Launceston community.
"We're really interested in the history of where we've been, but also where we take the club next," president-elect Naomi Walsh said.
"Flexibility and having options for people to participate in different ways is a real priority for me."
And as the saying goes, many hands make light work.
"I look at some of those fundraisers [we've done] and you think you were a small part of that, but I could never have made that impact on my own," she said.
Registrations to the Rotary Club of Central Launceston's 40-year anniversary can be made via the club's Facebook page.
