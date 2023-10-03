The Examiner
Rotary Club of Central Launceston celebrates 40 years of action

Hamish Geale
Hamish Geale
October 3 2023 - 4:30pm
Stephen Brown, Peter Bushby and Naomi Walsh of the Rotary Club Central Launceston. The club celebrates its 40th birthday this year. Picture by Paul Scambler
Stephen Brown, Peter Bushby and Naomi Walsh of the Rotary Club Central Launceston. The club celebrates its 40th birthday this year. Picture by Paul Scambler

They've organised 23 duck races, a dozen instalments of Sally's Ride and delivered 14,000 meals on wheels.

