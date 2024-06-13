Did you know? Stillwater shed was once Launceston's miniature railway

If you've ever walked from Launceston CBD to Cataract Gorge, you've probably noticed a small shed beneath Paterson Bridge.
The graffiti-laden building once housed supplies for the Lady Stelfox, and these days is part of the Stillwater property.
But long before that, it was the home of Launceston's miniature railway.
The railway was built in 1979 for a little red steam engine owned by Penny Royal's late founder Roger Smith.
Geoff Hays remembers building the engine shed that would become home base for 'Little Tim' - named after Mr Smith's son - and a track was laid through King's Park.
According to newspaper reports, the line ran for 500 metres from Ritchie's Mill to Park Street, crossing a bridge and a viaduct.
The attraction opened in January 1980 and pulled a steady stream of passengers, who were charged 75 cents a ride.
But it only lasted a year.
By April 1981, Little Tim had ceased running "in the interests of safety".
"Vandals have torn up the track in places and smashed bottles over it," Mr Smith told The Examiner.
"The new track will be located where we can keep an eye on it."
The new track was a $50,000 relocation project that would have seen a different railway built in Penny Royal's top carpark.
Mr Smith had plans to run a half-size Krauss locomotive around the carpark's perimeter and along the gunpowder mill's embankment. It never came to fruition.
Little Tim was left in storage, but the steam loco's Tasmanian story was only just beginning.
Some records date the little red engine back to 1947, while other reports say the loco started life on a zoo in Derbyshire in 1920.
Whatever its age, all agree a Pacific-type locomotive named 'Little Ben' arrived from the UK and was put to work at Salamanca Market.
It fell into disrepair after the King's Park track was removed, but eventually found its long-term home.
The late Greg Waddle - a prominent Evandale artist who produced sketches of Penny Royal in the 1980s - began restoring the engine about 1991.
It was painted green, renamed 'The General', and put to work on Mr Waddle's garden railway.
Three decades on, it remains the star of the show at a miniature railway precinct in Evandale.
"It's surprising the number of people we get coming back to Evandale Light Rail who can remember The General," Evandale Light Railway and Steam Society secretary Gilbert Ness said.
"It's certainly a well-known feature associated with Evandale."
ELRSS runs train rides from Morven Park every Sunday, although recent visitors will have noticed The General's absence.
The club icon has been out of action for three years, but is undergoing major maintenance works in Hobart thanks to a community grant.
The society hopes to collect the refurbished engine in July or August, by which time it will have strengthened frames, a new valve gear and new motion bushes.
Its red-coloured wheels will also be painted black to better match its English heritage.
"We'll be thrilled [to have it back]," Mr Ness said.
"Whilst we've got another steam loco down at the club, The General is a club-owned loco and our members can certainly remember it chuffing around [Mr Waddle's railway at] Falls Park, and certainly running around Morven Park.
"We're certainly looking forward to getting it back up in action."
