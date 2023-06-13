The Examiner
Maverick Weller ready for first Tasmanian rep team training run

Emily Clooney
By Emily Clooney
Updated June 13 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 1:22pm
Jamieson House is one who will be looking to make an impact for the Tasmanian team. Picture by Paul Scambler
A "bumper crop" filled with a lot of talented players is how Maverick Weller described the squad that he has assembled for next month's representative clash against Queensland.

