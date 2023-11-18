Theatre North's unveils 'expansive' 2024 season of shows

Theatre North has officially launched its upcoming 2024 season of "some of the best performances going around".
In front of a crowd of 150 keen theatre-goers and supporters at the Princess Theatre this week, Theatre North's programs manager Stuart Loone announced a 14-strong show lineup of theatre, dance, music.
"This is an expansive program that really speaks to where we are as a society, and where we might want to go," Mr Loone said.
"It's a season that doesn't pull its punches, while also being genuinely funny and immensely entertaining."
The season features work from some of the nation's preeminent interstate and Tasmanian arts organisations, including the highly acclaimed Moogahlin and Sydney Theatre Company, who headline the season with their co-production The Visitors, an award-winning show which recently played at the Sydney Opera House to five star reviews.
Joining them in the 2024 season is Fourteen from Shake & Stir Theatre Co, and The Trojan War - an "exceptionally funny take" on one of history's most famous events.
Four Music in the Mornings matinee concerts feature, too, bringing stars of the musical and cabaret worlds like Ian Stenlake, Antoinette Halloran and Michelle Fitzmaurice to the Princess.
"We're thrilled to open up the Princess Theatre doors during the day time, to people who want to engage with quality music", Mr Loone said.
Hitting a different note is the Launceston debut of Van Diemen's Band's hugely successful Lunchbox Concerts which are programmed at lunch times during June and July.
And there's plenty of prominent Tasmanian drama on the cards, with Archipelago Productions' Past the Shallows and Mudlark's much-anticipated work The Box, from acclaimed playwright Nathan Maynard.
"We know that the cultural life of the community is one of its greatest assets," Mr Loone said.
"We are really proud of the work we do to connect Northern Tasmanian audiences to some of the best performance going around."
And for younger audiences the Theatre has expanded its play dates program, the "low-cost, high impact" theatre experience which will this year feature ARC from production company Erth, who are famous for the Dinosaur Petting Zoo, along with companies such as Patch Theatre, Gravity and Other Myths, ROOKE, Windmill Theatre and Terrapin.
Theatre North will also welcome GRUG to the Princess for schools and general public performances in September.
Mr Loone said Friends of Theatre North memberships are available now, which entitle members to a range of discounts and an exclusive booking period through to Monday, December 4.
Theatre North's 2024 program is supported by Arts Tasmania and more information can be found at the Theatre North website.
