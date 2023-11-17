Winners list: 2023 Tasmanian Tourism Awards recognise state's best

From wineries to boutique hotels and fine-dining restaurants, the winners and medalists of the 2023 Tasmanian Tourism Awards have finally been revealed.
The premier awards program, delivered by the Tourism Industry Council Tasmania (TICT), highlights the innovation and dedication of the state's leading tourism operators across 23 categories.
Premier and Minister for Tourism and Hospitality Jeremy Rockliff said the diversity and excellence of the winners demonstrated what makes Tasmania a must-visit tourism destination.
"I wish to congratulate the 69 finalists across 23 categories representing each region of our state for their incredible contribution to our tourism industry," Mr Rockliff said.
"The ongoing success and strength of the industry is a credit to all the people working in it.
"This year, we've seen the best of the best representing tourist attractions, ecotourism and adventure, restaurants, accommodation, wineries and distilleries, festivals and events, and many more."
Mr Rockliff said the awards provide a benchmark for best industry practice.
"A particular highlight this year are the five Tasmanian tourism businesses inducted into the prestigious Hall of Fame, having won the same award category for three consecutive years: Launceston's Junction Arts Festival Inc, Tasmanian Walking Company, wukalina Walk, Coal River Farm, and Peppers Silo Hotel," Mr Rockliff said.
"I extend my congratulations to Anna Terry from The Truffle Farm, who I had the honour of presenting the Tourism Minister's Young Achiever award for 2023, and the 2023 Tourism Champion recipient Karen Phillips from Apartments on Fraser Bicheno.
"Ms Terry leads the team behind The Truffle Farm and has developed the pioneering business into a leading agritourism offering in Tasmania, showcasing the best of what the growing agritourism sector has to offer."
Tourism Industry Council Tasmania chief executive Amy Hills said the standard at this year's awards was extremely high.
"The Tasmanian Tourism Awards recognise innovation, excellence, quality and sustainability in tourism, while also providing a benchmark for industry best practice," she said.
"This year we've seen the best of the best with gold medallists representing operators involved in festivals and events, tourist attractions, ecotourism and adventure, restaurants, wineries and distilleries, accommodation and many more."
The Tasmanian Tourism Awards form part of the prestigious Qantas Australian Tourism Awards.
Each category winner automatically becomes a finalist in the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards held in Darwin in March, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.