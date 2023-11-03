Vineyards prove to be visitor drawcard: 10 cellar doors set for upgrades

At a time where vineyards are a critical part of Tasmania's visitor economy, 10 vineyards across the state will split more than half-a-million dollars to improve their offerings.
The federal government announced Tasmania would get a slice of $10 million spent on 209 wine and cider businesses nationally earlier this week.
Lyons Labor MHR Brian Mitchell was delighted in six businesses in his electorate cashing in on the wine tourism and cellar door grant program funding.
"Wine and tourism go together like wine and cheese, and Tassie does it better than anywhere in the world," Mr Mitchell said.
"This $516,686 will help vineyards upgrade their tourism and cellar door experiences, which supports regional jobs and increases demand for Tasmania's premium wine."
The grant program is to support producers to add value to encourage wine tourism.
The successful recipients include Josef Chromy, Stefano Lubiana, Holm Oak, Freycinet Vineyard, Frogmore Creek, Derwent Estate, Kreglinger Wine Estates, Nocton Vineyard, Pooley Wines and Willie Smiths Apple Shed.
Cellar doors have proved popular among visitors, with the latest Tasmanian tourism visitor statistics report finding 300,000 visitors called into one during the year to June 2023.
Wine Tasmania chief executive Sheralee Davies said it was a record number of visitors, which reflected the increasing global demand and interest in our wines.
"When these high value visitors travel to Tasmania, they spend time in our regional areas, enjoying our broader hospitality and tourism offerings and everything this amazing island has to offer," Ms Davies said.
Tourism Industry Council Tasmania chief executive Amy Hills also said vineyards played a critical role in Tasmania's tourism industry, particularly in encouraging visitors to the regions.
"Visitors who head out to cellar doors generally want to get into the regions and typically spend more in those communities," Ms Hills said.
"It works really well for us to achieve our strategy to encourage visitors to stay longer in regional communities."
Vineyards is a significant drawcard for interstate and international visitors, Ms Hills said.
"Everyone knows Tasmania has such a brilliant reputation for wines, it also plays an important role to tourism," she said.
"It helps take people off the beaten track and into the regions.
"Tourism and wine go hand in hand."
