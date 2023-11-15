Youth on divvy van epitomises increase in juvenile crime in Launceston

A 17-year-old youth allegedly stole $25,000 worth of jewellery from a shop in the Launceston CBD on Monday afternoon.
Tasmania Police said the youth was also investigated for motor vehicle stealing and other offences.
The Examiner understands the youth rode a All Terrain Vehicle through the Brisbane Mall. It is also understood he was granted bail in the Launceston Magistrates Court in recent days.
He appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court on Tuesday afternoon on a count of stealing, motor vehicle stealing and was remanded in custody by the court.
Also on Monday a 15-year-old youth was arrested after standing on the roof of a police vehicle in the Launceston CBD. He was also arrested in relation to stealing and breaching bail. He received bail.
A Tasmania Police spokesperson said Tasmania Police was aware of reports of anti social behaviour in the Launceston CBD.
"High visibility foot patrols are conducted regularly utilising uniform police, detectives, plain clothes officers, and police dogs - all with a joint aim of detecting, deterring, and reducing crime and anti-social behaviour," the spokesperson said.
"Sixteen new constables joined the Launceston division in September and three more will join this Friday, November 17 further adding to our highly visible police presence in the Launceston CBD."
The spokesperson said Launceston Police would continue to conduct high visibility patrols focused on problem areas, particularly during specific times when large numbers of people, including youths, are known to congregate - to deter and detect offences.
Launceston businessman Robin Smith said his observation was that Launceston police numbers had inexplicably reduced in November.
"Consequently CBD response times have suffered," he said.
"On Saturday I logged a call about a youth in possession of a knife in the Mall and the response time was 26 minutes.
"Last Thursday police took more than two hours to respond to a report of theft, youth alcohol abuse and public disorder."
In September this year Mr Smith, who operates Coffee Republic in the Mall, was assaulted when he spoke to a group of youths smashing up cafe furniture.
Tasmania Police says its officers will always respond to an incident when reported.
"However due to factors such as the seriousness of the incident and job demand, incidents are triaged and responded to accordingly," a spokesperson said.
In October a specialised Tasmania Police squad was commissioned to target anti social behaviour.
Inspector Craig Fox told a City of Launceston meeting on November 2 that about 10 of the 16 new graduates who arrived in Launceston in September had been deployed to surrounding areas Deloraine, George Town and West Tamar.
"Unfortunately Launceston is a feeder station to everywhere else and we have lost about ten people so our numbers do come up and down quite a bit," Detective Inspector Fox said.
He told councillors of recent incidents including in the Mall where a youth was assaulted had a phone stolen, an aggravated robbery on a bus where a youth was assaulted and had phone stolen, an assault at the Morty's complex where a youth was assaulted and had a wallet stolen and an armed robbery at KFC where a knife was used and young boy had a hat stolen as well as a wounding near Princess Theatre.
In 2022 Mr Smith had shaving cream sprayed in his eyes when he confronted a group shoplifting from a nearby store.
Tasmania Police's corporate performance report for August shows a 31 per cent increase from 60 to 79 juvenile files in the northern district in the year to date.
Juvenile files include prosecution files (62%), formal caution files (11%), informal caution files (19%) and community conference files (7%).
Juveniles made up 18.8 per cent of the 176 offences against the person and 32.1 per cent of the 28 serious crime offenders.
Figures show juveniles made up 25 per cent of the 24 stolen motor vehicle offenders and 44 per cent of the 18 motor vehicle burglary offences.
Police encourage anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously via crimestopperstas.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.