The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Sentencing date draws close for former council worker on abuse material charge

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated June 10 2024 - 2:45pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Anthony Denholm, who pleaded guilty to possessing child abuse material in February, leaves the Launceston Supreme Court on June 7. Picture by Paul Scambler
Peter Anthony Denholm, who pleaded guilty to possessing child abuse material in February, leaves the Launceston Supreme Court on June 7. Picture by Paul Scambler

Supreme Court cases against two men - one a former council worker charged for possessing child abuse material, the other an alleged kidnapper - are set to proceed in July.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.