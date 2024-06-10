Sentencing date draws close for former council worker on abuse material charge

Supreme Court cases against two men - one a former council worker charged for possessing child abuse material, the other an alleged kidnapper - are set to proceed in July.
St Leonards man Peter Anthony Denholm, 47, appeared in Launceston before Justice Tamara Jago on Friday, June 7.
Denholm pleaded guilty to one count of possessing or controlling child abuse material obtained or accessed using a carriage service in the Launceston Magistrates Court on February 27.
The matter was then referred to the Supreme Court for sentencing, and Justice Jago agreed to adjourn the matter until July 22.
The matter of Zheming Zhang, 22, was also adjourned to the final week of July by Justice Jago.
Police allege Zhang, a Queensland resident, kidnapped a woman at Youngtown on August 28, 2023.
Zhang pleaded not guilty to the charge at the Launceston Magistrates Court the following month and was since bailed.
He appeared on similar charges in the Australian Capital Territory in May 2024.
Then, the Australian Federal Police alleged he extorted $400,000 from a female university student by pretending to be a Chinese police officer, detaining her and demanding fake bail payments.
Defence lawyers for Zhang told the ACT Magistrates Court the man was himself a victim of scamming.
