Sisters of alleged stabbing victim give evidence at Supreme Court

The woman who told Kerry Lee Whiting about his ex-partner's new relationship weeks before a fatal stabbing at Ravenswood has given her testimony in the Supreme Court.
Skye Christina Harris was called before the jury on Wednesday, June 12 as part of the Crown case against Whiting, 46, as he stands trial on murder and attempted murder charges.
Several witnesses named her as the person who told Whiting about Natalie Joyce Harris' relationship with Adrian Paul Mayne before the pair were allegedly attacked in their Ravenswood home on November 25, 2021.
Mr Mayne died during the attack, while his partner was seriously injured.
Asked by the prosecution if she was aware her sister had initially chosen not to tell her former partner about Mr Mayne, Ms Harris said she "just assumed he knew".
She said his reaction to the news was not particularly extreme.
"He didn't really say much, he just asked why my dad hadn't told him," Ms Harris said.
Ms Harris' father was living with Whiting at Waverley before the alleged attack.
Ms Harris was also asked about the argument with her sister before the alleged attack, when she supposedly threatened to burn the other woman's house down.
"I wouldn't say I threatened her," she said.
"I told her to 'have fun living in Ravenswood'."
She said on November 24, 2021, the night before her and Mr Mayne were allegedly attacked, she was at Mayfield visiting a friend and then returned home to Invermay about 11pm.
Ms Harris said she was later called by a friend early November 25, as there were reports on a police scanner website about the Ravenswood incident involving her sister.
After calls and texts went unanswered, she went to the house and was later taken to the Launceston police station with her niece and nephew.
Defence lawyer Greg Melick did not question Ms Harris about the threats during cross examination.
Mr Melick asked the witness about an incident a week before the alleged attack when a man broke into her sister's house, and was identified as Whiting by his teenage daughter.
He asked if she had spoken to Ms Harris about it, to which she said Whiting denied being the person involved.
The jury also heard testimony given by Natalie Joyce Harris' other sister Laree Victoria Harris.
She said Whiting was often verbally abusive towards the alleged victim.
This included a phone call between Whiting and her sister about their son being suspended from school, when the man was audible even though the phone was not set to loudspeaker mode.
"I was on the other side of the room and I was able to hear it," Ms Harris said.
She was also contacted by her sister after the alleged home invasion, who asked if she could help secure the Ravenswood house's laundry window by fixing it with a screw.
Mr Melick asked Ms Harris whether she previously described her sister Natalie as "tough" and the dominant partner in her relationship.
Ms Harris said she had used such a description, but also that she was surprised when her sister left Whiting as she repeatedly made claims she would but did not follow through.
"She was saying she was going to leave for a long time," she said.
Mr Melick also asked if her sister told her that Skye threatened to burn her house down.
"That was what I was told," Ms Harris said.
The defence lawyer also questioned Ms Harris about a footprint the an alleged intruder left on the washing machine after the break-in prior to the attack.
Mr Melick said Ms Harris' memory of the event was "faulty" as police did not record the presence of such a mark - something the witness denied.
"I saw a footprint," Ms Harris said.
CCTV footage from Whiting's home at Waverley, recorded on the night of the alleged attack, was played for the jury a second time.
This was accompanied by a clip which was enhanced by Tasmania Police Sergeant Michael Maher as part of the investigation.
This showed a closer view of a grassed area in Whiting's back garden, where a man - said to be the accused - appeared to pick an object up about 1.30am.
The footage showed the man wearing a black and green checkered top.
Witnesses to the alleged attack said their attacker was wearing a similar garment at the time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.